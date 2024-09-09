North Carolina won for the second time in as many games this season with a 38-20 victory over Charlotte on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

In all, 69 Tar Heels got into the game, including 13 true freshmen.

Carolina led 21-6 at halftime and 38-13 late in the game. The Tar Heels had some trouble keeping the 49ers from getting big chunk pass plays, but the run defense was outstanding.

UNC is in action next Saturday at home against FCS member North Carolina Central.

Here is a statistical breakdown of UNC’s offensive performance including players’ grades:

*25 Tar Heels played at least one snap on offense.



