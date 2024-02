CHAPEL HILL – RJ Davis had a career night Monday, and his team needed every bit of it, as ninth-ranked North Carolina barely escaped struggling Miami with a 75-71 victory at the Smith Center.

While the Tar Heels didn’t play well overall, Davis turned in an historic performance, setting a personal career-high and Dean Dome-record 42 points. It was the most points in regulation by a Tar Heel since Charlie Scott in 1970.