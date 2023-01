Selection Sunday is 57 days away, and will be here seemingly quicker than that.

Conference play during basketball season goes fast, as by Saturday, North Carolina will already be seven games into its ACC slate, with only 13 regular season contests remaining.

So, it’s not too soon to begin our regular dives into where the Tar Heels stand with the NET rankings, as they are currently No. 33 through Thursday's games. As flawed as it might be, the NET is used by the NCAA selection committee as a significant tool to determine the field of 68 as well as where teams are placed.