News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-06 15:58:16 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Deep Dive: UNC & The NET

With a month left in the regular season, it's time to take a deep dive into North Carolina's NET numbers.
With a month left in the regular season, it's time to take a deep dive into North Carolina's NET numbers. (THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

A month remains in the regular season for college basketball, so fans cannot go a day now without hearing about a team’s NET rankings or quad one, two, three and four wins and losses.

As flawed as it might be, the NET is used by the NCAA selection committee as a significant tool to determine the field of 68 as well as where teams are placed.

So, with North Carolina sitting at 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, and coming off consecutive losses at home to Pittsburgh and at Duke, now is a good time to peel the layers off of UNC’s NET resume.

Note: All numbers are through games played Sunday, February 5.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}