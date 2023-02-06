A month remains in the regular season for college basketball, so fans cannot go a day now without hearing about a team’s NET rankings or quad one, two, three and four wins and losses.

As flawed as it might be, the NET is used by the NCAA selection committee as a significant tool to determine the field of 68 as well as where teams are placed.

So, with North Carolina sitting at 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, and coming off consecutive losses at home to Pittsburgh and at Duke, now is a good time to peel the layers off of UNC’s NET resume.

Note: All numbers are through games played Sunday, February 5.