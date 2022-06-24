Deeper And More Gifted Up Front Standing Out To Chizik

CHAPEL HILL – Not a lot is being asked of Gene Chizik in year one of his second stint at North Carolina, other than to do it again. Chizik has been down this road before, taking over the Tar Heels’ defense following a disastrous 2014 season that saw the unit routinely shredded and play uninspired more often than not. Chizik immediately delivered. Fast forward seven years, and the task is again the same, as Chizik takes over for Jay Bateman, whose units worsened each season statistically, and appeared to lose faith in the scheme as his third season closed out. A poor performance in the loss to South Carolina in the bowl game was the final straw, and UNC Coach Mack Brown decided to make a change. Enter Chizik. Interestingly, while Chizik inherits one of the worst defenses in the nation, as he did the first time around, this group has more talent. It is deeper and more experienced, the two-time national champion said during a summer press conference Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center. “I hate comparing teams then and teams now, like everything has changed in a lot of ways,” Chizik replied when asked about similarities and dissimilarities between the Carolina units he has inherited. “But the first thing, when I walked in the door, that looks different to me, is the depth in the defensive line.

Gene Chizik dramatically improved UNC's defense in 2015, and is asked to do it again in 2022. (AP)

“That’s the glaring difference to me. And, it’s not only big-framed guys that are very athletic, it’s the depth and the numbers of those guys.” In 2014, the Tar Heels finished ranked No. 117 in total defense allowing 497.8 yards per game. They were No. 117 in rushing defense, No. 115 in pass efficiency defense, No. 116 in scoring defense allowing 39.0 points per game. They were also No. 122 in third-down defense, No. 109 in red zone defense, and No. 116 in first downs allowed. The Tar Heels were a mess on that side of the ball, similarly to how they were for much of this season. So, what did Chizik do in year number one? They improved by 60 yards a game allowed, moved up to No. 42 in scoring defense allowing 24.5 points per game, and the Tar Heels forced 26 turnovers. They also went 11-3 that season, winning 11 consecutive games after losing the opener, and playing top-ranked Clemson in the ACC championship game. A contest Carolina was an onside kick in the final minute away from possibly pulling off the upset and landing in the College Football Playoff. Nobody is talking CFP around Chapel Hill right now, but dramatic improvement is the mission, and really is the mandate. Chizik’s return is a major part of that process. But he is admittedly entering a better situation than in 2015.

Gene Chizik says talent and depth up front is the biggest difference from his last time at UNC. (THI)