BOONE NC – As North Carolina's 2022 season continues, THI continues our weekly tracking of the Tar Heels’ first-down defense and its effect on games.

In UNC's opener against Florida A&M, it got stingier defending the Rattlers on first as the game went on, and the difference in how the contest overall played out was discernable. In a 63-61 win at Appalachian State this past Saturday, the Tar Heels’ efforts on first down were as poor as second and third downs. It just wasn’t a good day on the field for the defense in any manner.