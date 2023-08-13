CHAPEL HILL – An ACC head football coach once said that B-rated defensive players can be just as effective as A-rated ones if they are better prepared, more alert and discerning in pre-snap, and thus break properly on the ball just about every play. It’s an area within the Jimmys and Joes that aren’t often gauged by recruiting services, and sometimes not even fully recognized by coaches until they arrive on campus and have been through a period of practices. Now, they need Jimmys and Joes talent to a healthy degree, but the B-guy can help coaches win games. Texas Christian last season is a perfect example. So, the path in North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik getting his defense to move from one of the worst statistical units in the nation to something far more representative of his past defenses, much needed shoring up. And that began mentally. “There’s a lot better communication all the way around from the back from the back to the front,” Chizik recently said after practice, when asked what was most noticeable from his unit so far in fall camp.

The Tar Heels had some positive games last fall, like versus Virginia Tech, but not enough of them. (Kevin Roy/THI)

“And that’s really, really important. I think that with removing the gray from a lot of things that may be less clear as they need to be able to play faster and play more violent, those things are happening.” Removing the gray? “If there was any gray, if there was anything that they didn’t necessarily understand, our job as coaches is to remove the gray,” he said. “And I think we’ve done a good job of removing any gray.” In other words, there is less uncertainty now in pre-snap on defense. The Tar Heels believe by more clearly understanding Chizik’s defensive philosophy and scheme than a year ago, they will have a higher level of preparation for whatever opponents throw at them. And, therefore, recognize more regularly in pre-snap and break on the ball quicker and in the right manner. So often last fall, the Tar Heels appeared to misread what an opponent was going to do, and it led to gash-fests at times. That’s how Appalachian State scored 40 points in the fourth quarter of a game UNC still managed to win 63-61. But still, that only happens when a defense is discombobulated in pre-snap. That is why the Heels allowed 14 or more points in 11 different quarters a season ago. They think those days are behind them.

UNC DC Gene Chizik says the "greay area" has been removed from his defense. (THI)