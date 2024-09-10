PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Defense Tuesday: Allen & Evans

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football season means some North Carolina players are available to the media to discuss the most recent game, the one coming up, their units, themselves, and more.

With UNC coming off a 38-20 win over Charlotte and preparing to host North Carolina Charlotte on Saturday, defensive Tar Heels Marcus Allen and Des Evans fielded questions Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center.

UNC is 2-0 and takes on the 1-1 Eagles at Kenan Stadium with a 6:00 PM kickoff. The game will air on ACCNX.

Below are videos of our interviews with the two Tar Heels along with some tidbits from what they had to say:

Marcus Alleb, Jr. CB

6-foot-1, 185

*Allen is tied for second on the team with 10 tackles, plus he has a PBU, 4 STOPs, has been targeted 9 times allowing 5 catches for 73 yards, and has graded out at 53.9 and 72.0 in the Heels’ first two games.

*Allen has played 1,184 snaps at UNC with 60 tackles, 9 PBUs, 4 TDs allowed, 15 STOPs, 1 INT, and has been targeted 88 times allowing 56 catches for 746 yards.

*In addition, he also discussed the explosive passing plays the defense allowed against Charlotte, what leverage means and how fixable not doing it is, on Kaleb Cost just needing game reps, his own added weight and where he’s seen that help him so far, and why having a short memory in the secondary is important.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0hNcVhPU0FpM2VrP3NpPUJ5ZzVBMlotWmFXcVBaQVc/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Des Evans, Gr., DE

6-foot-6, 270

*Evans has 4 tackles on the season, .5 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 3 STOPs. UNC DC Geoff Collins says Evans has played exceptionally well eating blockers and allowing teammates to make plays.

*Evans has played 1,422 snaps in his career registering 65 tackles, 14 missed tackles, 4 sacks, 58 pressures, 35 hurries, 49 STOPs, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 pass deflections, has been targeted 7 times allowing 6 catches for 60 yards and a TD.

*In addition, Evans also discussed why he’s playing so well, the occasional frustration when stats don’t reflect his level of play, how Ted Monachino has helped him, Jahvaree Ritzie thanking him for those sacks, why a much lighter Travis Shaw is a better player, and more.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzRuT0pOLTB0MUpZP3NpPUZLUG1TVC1JZTluWHVsUUI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
