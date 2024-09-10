Defense Tuesday: Allen & Evans
CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football season means some North Carolina players are available to the media to discuss the most recent game, the one coming up, their units, themselves, and more.
With UNC coming off a 38-20 win over Charlotte and preparing to host North Carolina Charlotte on Saturday, defensive Tar Heels Marcus Allen and Des Evans fielded questions Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center.
UNC is 2-0 and takes on the 1-1 Eagles at Kenan Stadium with a 6:00 PM kickoff. The game will air on ACCNX.
Below are videos of our interviews with the two Tar Heels along with some tidbits from what they had to say:
Marcus Alleb, Jr. CB
6-foot-1, 185
*Allen is tied for second on the team with 10 tackles, plus he has a PBU, 4 STOPs, has been targeted 9 times allowing 5 catches for 73 yards, and has graded out at 53.9 and 72.0 in the Heels’ first two games.
*Allen has played 1,184 snaps at UNC with 60 tackles, 9 PBUs, 4 TDs allowed, 15 STOPs, 1 INT, and has been targeted 88 times allowing 56 catches for 746 yards.
*In addition, he also discussed the explosive passing plays the defense allowed against Charlotte, what leverage means and how fixable not doing it is, on Kaleb Cost just needing game reps, his own added weight and where he’s seen that help him so far, and why having a short memory in the secondary is important.
Des Evans, Gr., DE
6-foot-6, 270
*Evans has 4 tackles on the season, .5 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 3 STOPs. UNC DC Geoff Collins says Evans has played exceptionally well eating blockers and allowing teammates to make plays.
*Evans has played 1,422 snaps in his career registering 65 tackles, 14 missed tackles, 4 sacks, 58 pressures, 35 hurries, 49 STOPs, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 pass deflections, has been targeted 7 times allowing 6 catches for 60 yards and a TD.
*In addition, Evans also discussed why he’s playing so well, the occasional frustration when stats don’t reflect his level of play, how Ted Monachino has helped him, Jahvaree Ritzie thanking him for those sacks, why a much lighter Travis Shaw is a better player, and more.