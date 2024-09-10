CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football season means some North Carolina players are available to the media to discuss the most recent game, the one coming up, their units, themselves, and more.

With UNC coming off a 38-20 win over Charlotte and preparing to host North Carolina Charlotte on Saturday, defensive Tar Heels Marcus Allen and Des Evans fielded questions Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center.

UNC is 2-0 and takes on the 1-1 Eagles at Kenan Stadium with a 6:00 PM kickoff. The game will air on ACCNX.

Below are videos of our interviews with the two Tar Heels along with some tidbits from what they had to say: