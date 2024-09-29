For more than a half Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina’s defense appeared to have snipped the cord from its abysmal performance a week earlier. But then it didn’t.

The Tar Heels went from allowing Duke no points on just 97 yards of offense to giving up 21 points and 267 yards in a span of 18 game minutes starting midway through the third quarter. As a result, and UNC’s offense stagnating, the Heels managed to blow a 20-0 lead in losing 21-20.

It was the second largest comeback win in Duke history. And for UNC, it was its second consecutive loss, and second straight embarrassing performance by its suddenly beleaguered defense.

Carolina dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC.

And here is a breakdown of the Heels’ defensive performance and the Blue Devils: