Defensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU

The worst loss of the Mack Brown Part 2 era occurred Saturday at Kenan Stadium, and part of that was a historically bad performance by the Tar Heels’ defense in a 70-50 loss to James Madison.
The records set in the loss were:
*JMU’s 70 points ties the most ever scored against UNC
*The Dukes’ 70 points are the most UNC has allowed at home
*The previous record for most points allowed in a half was 45 by Maryland more than 20 years ago, but JMU set a new record with 7:11 remaining in the half and added to it for 53 points by halftime.
*JMU QB Alonza Barnett tied former Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman for the most ever TDs accounted for by a single player against Carolina with seven.
*This was the seventh time in program history UNC has allowed 60 or more points in a game, and it was the second time in three years, as the Heels gave up 61 to Appalachian State in 2022.
Carolina dropped to 3-1 on the season while JMU improved to 3-0.
Here is a breakdown of UNC’s defensive performance against the Dukes:
Grades (snap counts in parentheses): Amare Campbell (72) 74.2; Alijah Huzzie (75) 70.1; Stick Lane (75) 70.0; Power Echols (73) 68.7; Beau Atkinson (19) 68.4; Marcus Allen (73) 67.8; Michael Short (3) 63.6; Rodney Lora (2) 63.2; Josh Harris (29) 63.1; Kevin Hester (44) 63.1; Jacolbe Cowan (12) 61.6; Joel Starlings (2) 61.3; Jakeen Harris (75) 61.2; Travis Shaw (22) 60.7; Tyler Thompson (26) 60.2; Kaleb Cost (75) 58.4; Jaybron Harvey (49) 58.1; Des Evans (44) 55.7; Jahvaree Ritzie (51) 55.5; Ty Adams (2) 42.9; Caleb LaVallee (2) 40.6.
Rushing Defense
*JMU ran 39 times for 223 yards for an average of 5.7 yards per attempt. Remove UNC’s two sacks for 11 yards, and the Dukes averaged 6.3 yards per attempt.
*JMU had 2 runs for 15-plus yards and 7 runs for 10-plus yards.
*11 of JMU’s 25 first downs came on the ground, and 111 yards came after contact.
*JMU rushing direction:
---Left end: 5 attempts for 10.6 average
---Left tackle: 3 attempts for 4.3 average
---Left guard: 3 attempts for 4.0 average
---Between LG & C: 4 attempts for 5.5 average
---Between C & RG: 3 attempts for 3.7 average
---Right guard: 5 attempts for 5.0 average
---Right tackle: 3 attempts for 2.3 average
---Right end: 6 attempts for 9.8 average
---QB scramble: 4 attempts for 8.5 average
Pass Defense
---JMU QB Alonza Barnett was 22-for-34 with 388 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 14 first downs, 2 sacks, 4 scrambles, 0 throwaways, 1 batted pass, 6 drops, and an NFL rating of 142.3.
---UNC blitzed Barnett 15 times and he was 7-for-13 with 105 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 first downs, 2 sacks, 3 drops, and an NFL rating of 106.3.
---UNC had Barnett under pressure when he dropped back 13 times and he was 4-for-7 with 108 yards, 3 first downs, 2 sacks, 4 scrambles, and an NFL rating of 101.8.
*Barnett was 3-for-3 with 21 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage.
*Barnett was 10-for-14 with 88 yards and 1 TD on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield.
*Barnett was 5-for-10 with 98 yards and 2 TDs on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield.
*Barnett was 4-for-6 with 174 yards and 2 TDs on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.
UNC’s coverage:
*Cost was targeted 9 times allowing 7 catches for 73 yards, 1 TD, a PBU, and a long of 22 yards.
*Lane was targeted 8 times allowing 4 catches for 33 yards, 2 TDs, and a long of 17 yards.
*Campbell was targeted 4 times allowing 3 catches for 31 yards, 1 TD, and a long of 19 yards.
*Huzzie was targeted 4 times allowing 2 catches for 52 yards, and a long of 42 yards.
*Jakeen Harris was targeted 4 times allowing 3 catches for 104 yards, and a long of 50 yards.
*Allen was targeted 3 times allowing 2 catches for 19 yards and a long of 13 yards.
*Adams was targeted 1 time allowing 1 catch for 69 yards and a TD.