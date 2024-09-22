Defensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU

The worst loss of the Mack Brown Part 2 era occurred Saturday at Kenan Stadium, and part of that was a historically bad performance by the Tar Heels’ defense in a 70-50 loss to James Madison.

The records set in the loss were:

*JMU’s 70 points ties the most ever scored against UNC

*The Dukes’ 70 points are the most UNC has allowed at home

*The previous record for most points allowed in a half was 45 by Maryland more than 20 years ago, but JMU set a new record with 7:11 remaining in the half and added to it for 53 points by halftime.

*JMU QB Alonza Barnett tied former Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman for the most ever TDs accounted for by a single player against Carolina with seven.

*This was the seventh time in program history UNC has allowed 60 or more points in a game, and it was the second time in three years, as the Heels gave up 61 to Appalachian State in 2022.

Carolina dropped to 3-1 on the season while JMU improved to 3-0.

Here is a breakdown of UNC’s defensive performance against the Dukes:



