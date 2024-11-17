Defensive Breakdown From Victory Over Wake

As outstanding as running back Omarion was in setting some personal career highs, the difference in North Carolina beating Wake Forest on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium may have been linebacker Power Echols’ pick six.

Echols intercepted a pass in the third quarter and ran it 42 yards into the end zone for a two-touchdown lead in what was ultimately a 31-24 win for the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels are now 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons dropped to 4-6 and 2-4.

As we do the day after every football game, we break down UNC’s defensive performance: