Defensive Mandate On Point In Sunday's Lopsided Win

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – Hubert Davis has been doing a lot of preaching and teaching of late.

The first-year North Carolina coach had plenty of intel with which to work once Christmas came, so he combed over every aspect of his team’s ills and positives and developed a clear plan to combat the bad stuff.

In addition to the 30-day challenge to his team to daily exercise energy, effort, and toughness, he also emphatically insisted they get better guarding the ball and defending the paint, among other things.

So after watching the film of the Tar Heels’ 91-65 romp at Boston College on Sunday, Davis didn’t have many complaints.

“I really liked the way that we guarded the basketball and that we defended the paint,” Davis said Monday morning, during the weekly ACC conference call.

What UNC did to Boston College during a span of 14:42 in the first half was something not seen at the Power 5 level very often, and certainly not previously from this club. And looking at BC’s misses, it’s clear Carolina fully executed Davis’ week-long mantra.

During the demolition that took place on both ends of the court, UNC turned a 4-0 deficit into a 36-12 advantage. BC was 2-for-24 from the field in the stretch, at one point missing 11 consecutive attempts.

In that 24-shot span, the Eagles were 0-for-8 on layups, 1-for-6 on jumpers inside the arc, and 1-for-10 on threes. Points in the paint? Nope, none, which includes dumps into the post, putbacks on the offensive glass, and minimizing the dribble drives. And the 10 attempted threes were just five shy of BC’s per-game average attempted perimeter shots entering the game. That illustrates its inability to create many drives.

For the game, Boston College attempted 28 threes, 13 more than its average going into the contest, and it was 11-for-28 on layups.

Incredibly, BC was 4-for-31 nearly 17 minutes into the game. And on the afternoon, the Eagles were 21-for-67 (31.3 percent), including 8-for-28 from three-point range, and had just 22 points in the paint.