Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus Duke
North Carolina’s defense turned in one of its better performances of the season during Saturday’s 56-24 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium.
The Blue Devils finished with 411 total yards, but UNC’s defense was outstanding early helping to set a tone for the afternoon, and many of Duke’s yards came long after the game was essentially over.
Here is a breakdown of UNC’s defensive effort in its win at Duke:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news