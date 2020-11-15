TarHeelIllustrated - Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus Wake Forest

While North Carolina’s offense put on quite a show in Saturday’s 59-53 win over Wake Forest, the defense had a really rough day for three quarters. The Demon Deacons finished with 606 total yards, with 429 coming through the air and 177 on the ground. The Deacs averaged 6.7 yards per snap and racked up 30 first downs. So, here is a breakdown of Carolina’s defensive performance versus Wake Forest:

Player grades: (only players with 10 or more snaps and graded out at 60.0 or higher are noted): Ray Vohasek (78.2; Kaimon Rucker 70.9; Jahlil Taylor 69.3; Chris Collins 69.1; Kevin Hester 68.8; Tomari Fox 67.1; Chazz Surratt 66.9; Tony Grimes 64.4; Patrice Rene 63.7; Jeremiah Gemmel 62.7; Don Chapman 62.3; Myles Murphy 60.1. Tackles: Surratt 14; Gemmel 10; Rene 9; Cam Kelly 6; Ja’Quarious Conley 5; Collins 5; Ladaeson Hollins 4; Rucker 4; Tyrone Hopper 4; Vohasek 4; Taylor 3; Chapman 2; Trey Morrison 2; Grimes 2; Murphy 2; Hester 2; Obi Egbuna 1; Clyde Pinder 1; Tomari Fox 1. STOPs (plays regarded as failures by the offense): Rucker 3; Hopper 3; Surratt 3; Kelly 2; Tomari Fox 2; Vohasek 2; Rene 2; Conley 2; Collins 2; Gemmel 2; Hester 1; Chapman 1; Morrison 1; Taylor 1; Hollins 1. TFLs: Surratt 2; Vohasek 1; Collins 1; Murphy 1; Taylor 1; Hester 1. Missed Tackles: Morrison 2; Rene 2; Surratt 2; Chapman 1; Hollins 1; Gemmel 1; Hopper 1.





Run Defense

*Wake was credited with 46 rushing attempts for 177 yards, which is 3.6 per attempt. If you subtract UNC’s four sacks for 28 yards, the Deacons ran the ball 42 times for 205 yards, which is an average of 4.9 yards per attempt. *Wake had eight runs of 10 or more yards, gained 14 first downs on rushing plays, and had 75 yards after contact.





Rushing Defense Direction

*Jet sweep left: 1 attempt for 3 yards. *Left end: 5 attempts for 41 yards (8.2 average), 2 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 14 yards. *Left tackle: 2 attempts for 7 yards (3.5 ave), 1 first down, long of 4 yards. *Left guard: 4 attempts for 45 yards (11.3 ave), 1 TD, 3 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 37 yards. *Between LG&C: 3 attempts for 26 yards (8.7 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 17 yards. *Between C&RG: 4 attempts for 8 yards (2.0 ave), 1 TD, 1 first down, long of 5 yards. *Right guard: 3 attempts for 9 yards (3.o ave), long of 5 yards. *Right tackle: 2 attempts for 4 yards (2.0 ave), 1 first down, long of 5 yards. *Right end: 11 attempts for 51 yards (4.6 ave), 1 TD, 3 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 11 yards. *QB keep: 1 attempt for minus-1 yard. *QB sneak: 3 attempts for 4 yards (1.3 ave), 1 first down, long of 2 yards. *QB scramble: 2 attempts for 8 yards (4.0 ave), 1 first down, long of 7 yards.





Passing Defense

*Wake QB Sam Hartman was 29-for-45 with 429 yards, 4 TDs, 1 TA, 2 drops, 2 scrambles, 4 sacks, 1 batted ball and 18 first downs. *Sacks (PFF credited UNC with 5): 1 each for Tomari Fox, Vohaek, Collins, Hopper and Surratt. *QB hurries (11): Taylor 2; Gemmel 2; Surratt 2; 1 each for Pinder, Tomari Fox, Vohasek, Tomon Fox, Conley and Murphy.

*Hartman dropped back to pass 40 times when he was not under pressure and was 27-for-39 with 396 yards, 3 TDs, 1 drop, 1 batted ball, 1 scramble and 16 first downs. *Hartman dropped back to pass 12 times when under pressure and was 2-for-7 with 22 yards, 1 TD, 1 drop, 4 sacks, 1 scramble and 2 first downs. *Hartman dropped back to pass 22 times when being blitzed and was 8-for-19 with 144 yards, 1 TD, 3 sacks, 1 batted ball, 1 drop, 1 TA and 7 first downs.

*Hartman was 7-for-7 with 37 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage. *Hartman was 11-for-17 with 81 yards on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield. *Hartman was 4-for-11 with 55 yards and 3 TDs on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield. *Hartman was 7-for-9 with 256 yards and 1 TD on passes thrown more than 20 yards downfield.



Coverage