North Carolina improved to 2-0 on the season with a 26-22 victory over Boston College on Saturday in Chestnut Hill.

UNC’s defense kept BC out of the endzone on three of the Eagles’ five red zone trips, forcing field goals instead, which proved enormous for the Tar Heels in them earning the victory. Carolina put pressure on BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec all day and came up with some huge plays.

So here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ defensive performance in the win at BC: