The era in which Rick Donalley played football at North Carolina is one of the most important in the program’s history.

The transition from Bill Dooley to Dick Crum went well and led to the program’s second of three periods in which it finished in the top 10 of the national rankings in consecutive seasons. Dooley brought smash mouth football to Chapel Hill, and by the time he left following the 1977 season, that had become Carolina’s identity on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Crum kept that going in part because he inherited an outstanding situation along the offensive line and a talented collection of running backs. “Famous” Amos Lawrence was in the midst of becoming just the second player to ever run for 1,000 or more yards in each of his four seasons and leading the way was a unit up front that took pride in opening holes for Lawrence and UNC’s other backs.

One of the leaders of that group was center Rick Donnalley.

“Coach Bill Dooley was successful in recruiting the best athletes from Virginia and North Carolina,” Donnalley said. “His conservative offensive style was sometimes criticized as ‘three yards and a cloud of dust but we could always move the sticks. Every now and then Famous Amos or Kelvin (Bryant) would break free and it was glorious”

Donalley was from Wilmington, DE, and in his career as a Tar Heel earned first-team All-ACC and second-team All-America honors as a senior in 1980. The Heels finished No. 10 in the final AP rankings that season with an 11-1 record.

Both Lawrence, as a senior, and Bryant ran for more than 1,000 yards that fall. It was also the final year Lawrence Taylor was on the other side of the ball for the Tar Heels, so they were loaded and awfully physical.

As well known as those players were and remain a part of UNC’s football lore, the program was churning out offensive lineman at an amazing rate, many of whom played in the NFL, including Donnalley.