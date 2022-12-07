CHARLOTTE – The bad thing about North Carolina’s football season is that the Tar Heels have lost their last three games, each revealing elements of the team, and perhaps program, that need serious fixing. The good thing is, to quote the Faber College motto in the legendary film Animal House, “Knowledge is Good.” Also, the Heels have another game to play to rid themselves of the taste that has now set into their mouths for nearly a month. “Pick it up. Go back to work,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said after his team lost to Clemson, 39-10, in the ACC championship game last Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. “This is really difficult… But that's part of life. “When things happen bad you've got to pick it up and go back, and I didn't think we did very well there. I thought we need to mature.” How Carolina played through the first 13 games matters, because it offers the blueprint in what needs fixing, which is a lot. But this is still a nine-win team with a chance at significantly changing the narrative about this season and around the program if the Heels can defeat No. 15 Oregon in the Holiday Bowl on December 28 in San Diego. First, however, they need to allow time to process losing their last three games, and slowly build steam for their trip to California.

UNC has lost three straight games, but could change the narrative around it by winning the bowl game. (Kevin Roy/THI)

“Definitely kind of look back and reflect on the things you did good and the things you did bad,” junior linebacker Cedric Gray said Saturday night, when asked what’s next for this team. “Just come back to work next week, it’s a new week. You’ve gotta move forward. “Even though it hurts, but the team has a week off. We will get back to it, we will definitely get past it and get ready for the bowl game.” This might not be as easy as Gray’s words suggest. The vibe around the team as Saturday turned into Sunday in Charlotte was of disappointment because UNC didn’t capture its first ACC title since 1980, but more a collective of the previous three games, one the Heels lost to teams playing reserve quarterbacks. The offense also faltered, barely resembling itself from the first ten contests. The disappointment around the team hits quite a few prongs. North Carolina is 9-4, so its win total is the second most in the program since Brown left for Texas in 1997, yet it doesn’t feel that way around the team, among the media, and certainly not according to the fans on social media. “We still got a lot to be proud of, it was a hell of a season,” quarterback Drake Maye said. “And to the fans, sorry we let y’all down.”

The last time North Carolina celebrated a victory was at Wake Forest on November 12. (Kevin Roy/THI)