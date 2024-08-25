August 29 is fast approaching, and that means North Carolina will kick off its 2024 football season at Minnesota.

The Thursday night affair kicks off at 8 PM EST and will air on FOX.

So, with the season almost here, and UNC not releasing a depth chart, due to the Golden Gophers choosing not to, we have decided to post one ourselves. We will release a position group each day until all eight are completed.

The information used to craft this depth chart comes from being around the team either observing practice, doing post-practice interviews, or both. We have spoken with Mack Brown three times since the ACC media days, both two coordinators, and each position coach along with 23 players.

Here is our depth chart projection for the defensive line:

Note: DL Coach Ted Monachino says he will use a lot of guys, and some will play situationally. There is a two-deep, so we will note two ends first and then four tackles, then the rest in order of who likely will play the most given where things stand today.



