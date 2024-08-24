Here is our depth chart projection for the offensive line:

The information used to craft this depth chart comes from being around the team either observing practice, doing post-practice interviews, or both. We have spoken with Mack Brown three times since the ACC media days, both two coordinators, and each position coach along with 23 players.

So, with the season almost here, and UNC not releasing a depth chart, due to the Golden Gophers choosing not to, we have decided to post one ourselves. We will release a position group each day until all eight are completed.

The Thursday night affair kicks off at 8 PM EST and will air on FOX.

August 29 is fast approaching, and that means North Carolina will kick off its 2024 football season at Minnesota.

Howard Sampson – LT

-2023 Stats: 83 snaps, 43 pass block, 2 sacks allowed, 3 hurries allowed, 68.0 PFF

-College Stats: 87 snaps, 44 pass blocks, 2 sacks allowed, 3 hurries allowed.

*Sampson didn’t play much at North Texas, but his talent is being tapped at Carolina. He didn’t play in high school until late, so he arrived in Chapel Hill raw. UNC OC Chip Lindsey thinks he will play in the NFL down the road.





Malik McGowan – LG

-2023 Stats: 12 snaps, 57.3 PFF, 109 special teams plays

-College Stats: 54 snaps, 10 pass block, 0 sacks or hurries allowed, 159 special teams plays

*McGowan beat out a group that included true freshman Aidan Banfield plus veteran Jonathan Adorno and former 5-star prospect Zach Rice. The latter two started fall camp in competition for the job but fell back as it became a two-man race. Note that Jakiah Leftwich got plenty of reps there in camp, so don’t be shocked if he gets some run at left guard.





Austin Blaske – C

-2023 Stats: 29 snaps, 14 pass block, 0 sacks or hurries allowed, 64.7 PFF, 8 special teams plays

-College Stats: 158 snaps, 44 pass block, 0 sacks, 1 hurry allowed, 10 special teams plays

*Blaske played multiple positions at Georgia, but he’s owned the center spot at Carolina since arriving last winter. Nothing but positives about Blaske during camp, and even dating back to the spring. So expectations are high even with his limited in-game snap numbers.





Willie Lampkin – RG

-2023 Stats: 816 snaps, 483 pass block, 0 sacks, 8 hurries allowed, 76.2 PFF

-College Stats: 3,271 snaps, 1,683 pass block, 3 sacks and 28 hurries allowed.

-Honors: Second-Team All-ACC last season; 2022 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year

*One of the best offensive linemen in the ACC, Lampkin is the leader and anchor of the unit. He can play both guard spots and center, but he’s entrenched in that right guard position in between Blaske and mammoth Trey Green.





Trevyon Green – RT

-2023 Stats: 42 snaps, 19 pass block, 0 sacks and 1 hurry allowed, 54.4 PFF, 74 special teams plays

*Green was overlooked in high school because he weighed 440 pounds, but Carolina welcomed the project, and Randy Clements has tapped Green’s potential. Huge with good footwork, he has a huge upside.





Jakiah Leftwich – T/G

-2023 Stats: 312 snaps, 185 pass blocking, 1 sack and 11 hurries allowed, 48.7 PFF

-College Stats: 659 snaps, 381 pass block, 3 sacks and 22 hurries allowed

*Leftwich played in 17 games starting eight times with the Yellow Jackets and will, at the very least, be the first reserve in for both tackle spots and possibly left guard. He could end up starting, as well. It’s safe to say the Heels have six starters along the o-line.





Aidan Banfield - G

-Notes: 3-star prospect in the class of 2024. Enrolled last winter.

*The true freshman’s name kept coming up in the spring, but that’s the spring. Yet, the same thing happened starting in late July in fall camp, and as it turned out, he battled for the starting left guard position. And, he still could get reps there and possibly start this season, depending on how McGowan plays and if Leftwich isn’t used there.





Zach Greenberg – C/G

-Notes: 3-Year letterman at D3 Muhlenberg College with 27 starts, two-time all-region selection, two-time first-team all-conference. Two years remaining.

*Even though he played Division III ball, Greenberg arrived this summer ready to compete. He handled the physical stuff well, quickly learned the playbook, and appears to be UNC’s No. 2 center.





Eli Sutton - T

-College Stats: 8 snaps, 2 pass block, 0 sacks or hurries

*Sutton has made progress, but hasn’t yet reach the rotation.





Jonathan Adorno – G

-2023 Stats: 103 snaps, 49 pass block, 0 sacks or hurries allowed, 60.5 PFF

-College Stats: 408 snaps, 188 pass block, 0 sacks and 7 hurries allowed

*Adorno has usually played when others have been hurt, and while it appeared he could win the left guard job, his name didn’t come up over the last two weeks of fall camp. The understanding is he’s essentially insurance in that room.





Zach Rice – G

-2023 Stats: 12 snaps, 4 pass block.

-College Stats: 28 snaps, 7 pass block.

*Rice has made progress, no doubt about it. But he just hasn’t reached the rotation yet. Adjusting to the physicality of the trenches in major college football was essential. He’s close, though.





Bo Burkes – C/G

-College Stats: 1 snap last season





Luke Masterson – T

-Notes: 3-star prospect in the class of 2024. Enrolled last winter.





Jani Norwood –

-Notes: 3-star prospect from the class of 2024. Enrolled last winter.





Andrew Rosinski

-Notes: 3-star prospect from the class of 2024. Enrolled last winter.





Desmond Jackson

-Notes: 3-star prospect from the class of 2024. Enrolled last winter.