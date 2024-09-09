North Carolina hosted a very important pair of official visitors over the weekend in Derek Dixon and Nik Khamenia.

For Dixon, it was the second of three straight trips that was squeezed in between Vanderbilt and Arizona. Pitt and Virginia are also among his finalists. He took both of those officials during the spring.

The North Carolina coaching staff was at Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. to watch him work out last week as did all five.



However, on this occasion, Dixon got to see Chapel Hill in all its glory. There is no better time to showcase the full monty than on a home football weekend. The Tar Heels took down Charlotte 38-20 in front of 48, 431 fans. He also attended two practices, and took tours of the campus and basketball facilities.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Dixon just minutes after he returned home to the DMV. He is a prized prospect that North Carolina fans are watching closely, and he had plenty of interesting morsels to share about his time in Chapel Hill.

