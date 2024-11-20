Derek Dixon is and has been locked in on the Tar Heels

Two-sport star, Ken'dre Harrison, will announce his college decision on November 30.
North Carolina made the cut of five Monday for Caleb Wilson which came as no surprise to THI.
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday for his weekly press
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Monday afternoon at the Smith Center to
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his
Two-sport star, Ken'dre Harrison, will announce his college decision on November 30.
North Carolina made the cut of five Monday for Caleb Wilson which came as no surprise to THI.
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday for his weekly press