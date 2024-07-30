Late July is usually the time moves are made on the recruiting trail that begin to clear the waters somewhat, and set the parameters heading toward the Early Signing Period.

Derek Dixon made a big announcement Tuesday that includes North Carolina. The rising senior cut his list to six that schools that consists of the Tar Heels as well as Arizona, Pitt, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

Dixon has an official visit to Chapel Hill scheduled for the weekend of September 6 that was set up all the way back in June. He will open up three straight weekends of campus tours with Vanderbilt on August 30. That will be followed up with a trip to UNC the following weekend, and Arizona seven days later. Those are the only three officials that have been booked so far. It will be interesting (but doubtful) to see if any more are taken seeing that he intends on announcing his final choice on his birthday which falls on September 27.