SANFORD, NC – Mack Brown’s hiring by North Carolina and the 10 months since have been crucial in Desmond Evans eventually deciding where he will play college football.

The 4-star prospect, who is rated the No. 48 overall player nationally in the class of 2020, chose the Tar Heels, announced it during a pep rally at Lee County High School on Friday afternoon.

At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Evans has been to UNC 17 times since Brown was hired. Here is his press conference that followed the announcement. The announcement video is also available here on Tar Heel Illustrated.

A few bullet points from the presser:





*Evans said he decided about two weeks ago and his father informed the UNC staff Thursday night.

*Evans wasn’t interested in UNC before Brown was hired last November, so how important has it been for him making this decision that the new staff is in place and everything it represents?

“It was very important,” Evans said. “Since Mack is here, he’s a Hall of Fame coach, so I was thinking about it. He’s a good coach, he can get people to the NFL and that’s what I want.”





*Evans said he was tempted a few months ago when teammate Jayden Chalmers committed to UNC. “Yes, I was.”

How much has Chalmers been riding him to pop for the Tar Heels?

“Every day, every day,” Evans replied. “He’d come to my house and be chillin’ or on the phone or Instagram. There’s a little (daily) quote of Mack Brown and he show it to me and is like, ‘This is the way, man.’ And I’m, ‘Alright.’”





*Evans said he’s watched Tomon Fox during his last few visits for games to get a better feel for how he may end up being used at UNC.

“They told me when I go there they’re going to put me on mismatches so I can get tackles. So a person that’s not good, I get matched up with him… Since I’m the best d-lineman, me matched with other offensive linemen that’s not that good so that’s how (they’re) pretty good on defense right now.”





*UNC assistant coach Tim Brewster was very instrumental in Evans’ recruitment. “He a cool dude,” Evans said.

*Evans will not enroll in January, he will next summer, and said the main thing for him to work on between now and then are: “Basically just focus on grades, right now,” he said.

*He hasn’t decided if he will sign in December of February yet.

*Evans said he will take other visits but said he will not be at Virginia Tech for a scheduled official visit this weekend and also said he doesn’t know where else he will visit. As for why he isn’t entirely shutting down his recruitment, he says it’s to have other experiences.



