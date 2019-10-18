Desmond Evans, a 4-star defensive end from Lee County High School in Sanford, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Friday afternoon at his school.

Evans has been to UNC 17 times since Mack Brown was hired last November while visiting only a few other schools since the summer.

He was at Florida most recently, taking in the Gators’ game versus Auburn earlier this month, and was supposed to take an official visit to Virginia Tech this weekend, but that’s obviously off now. Ironically, the Tar Heels take on the Hokies in Blacksburg this weekend.