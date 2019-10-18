Desmond Evans Commits
Desmond Evans, a 4-star defensive end from Lee County High School in Sanford, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Friday afternoon at his school.
Evans has been to UNC 17 times since Mack Brown was hired last November while visiting only a few other schools since the summer.
He was at Florida most recently, taking in the Gators’ game versus Auburn earlier this month, and was supposed to take an official visit to Virginia Tech this weekend, but that’s obviously off now. Ironically, the Tar Heels take on the Hokies in Blacksburg this weekend.
At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, the talented multi-sport athlete is rated the No. 48 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2020, including the No. 3 player at his position. He’s the No. 2 prospect in the state of North Carolina.
Evans also had Tennessee and South Carolina in his final list of five schools. But he continued to visit UNC over and over, including each of the Tar Heels’ home games this season, and what has been expected became a reality Friday.
