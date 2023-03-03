News More News
2023-03-03

Devils At Heels: 5 Things To Watch For

UNC hosts Duke in an incredibly important game for the Heels' NCAA hopes, and here are some things to watch for.
(Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

Act II of the greatest rivalry in American sports for this season commences Saturday evening at the Smith Center when Duke visits North Carolina for a 6:30 PM tip.

The Blue Devils won the first matchup in Durham, 63-57, as it held the Tar Heels scoreless over the final 3:57 of the game. The Devils outscored the Heels 20-2 on fast break points, and registered 11 blocked shots on the night.

UNC shot 34.4 percent from the field, including 7-for-27 (25.9 percent) from the perimeter. Carolina also attempted only three free throws.

The Blue Devils enter having won five consecutive games, including by four points over NC State earlier this week. UNC comes in having won three straight at Notre Dame, at home over Virginia, and at Florida State.

Duke is 22-8 overall and 13-6 in the ACC, while UNC is 19-11 and 11-8.

Here are 5 things to watch for when the Tar Heels face the Blue Devils:

