Did Carolina Bottom Out at Duke?

DURHAM, NC – If Duke’s 10-minute 33-7 explosion Saturday was the low point for this North Carolina basketball team, how do the Tar Heels climb out and make something of their remaining season?

Nine regular season games remain, so there is no hiding from what has become of this 13-10 campaign.

If it were just a bad night inside sweltering Cameron Indoor Stadium that would be one thing. Duke is going to hammer a lot of teams, especially when the No. 2 Blue are totally dialed in, which was the case against the Tar Heels.

But Carolina helped fuel a lot of that juice for Duke. When things go well for a team it uplifts everyone and they often play harder, more spirited, and more connected. Duke put on a clinic in that respect, and the Tar Heels had something to do with it because they were the polar opposite.

And this wasn’t the first or second or third or fourth time UNC has done that, and so on. Albeit runs by other teams weren’t so extreme, yet that’s what could mark Saturday night as a bottoming out.

“We’re just taking the strides that we need to do, I think right now we’re in the midst of the season where it’s got to be a lot better,” said RJ Davis, who led the Heels with 12 points in the 87-70 loss that was a 32-point margin with 9:04 remaining.

Trailing by 22 at halftime, Carolina lacked intensity and focus out of the gate in the second half as it watched Duke freshman Kon Knueppel railroad them pushing out the margin as freshman Cooper Flagg did in the first half.