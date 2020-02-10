News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-10 11:05:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Digging Deeper Into Carolina's Free Throw Problems

After another blown late lead, accompanied by poor free throw shooting, THI breaks down UNC's numbers at the stripe.
After another blown late lead, accompanied by poor free throw shooting, THI breaks down UNC's numbers at the stripe. (USA Today)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – Saturday night wasn’t the first time North Carolina sabotaged its own efforts to win a game this season courtesy of extreme futility at the free throw line.The Tar Heels were particul...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}