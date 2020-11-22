The Early Signing Period window is closed, and the hay is in the barn for Roy Williams through the first half of the Class of 2021 recruiting cycle.

Not only did he get signatures from two top 100 players, Williams also gains the services two of the best players in the state of North Carolina. Dontrez Styles, a 6-foot-7 wing from Kinston joins Fayetteville's D'Marco Dunn as future Tar Heels

Nobody knows both of these outstanding prospects better than Jamie Shaw. The highly regarded recruiting analyst wears different hats as he evaluates players from around both of the Carolinas and up and down the Mid-Atlantic area. Shaw not only is the National Director of Recruiting at Absolute Basketball, he is a major contributor at NC Preps and Palmetto Preps of the Rivals Network.

There isn't a better voice to listen to than Shaw's when it comes to summarizing the Tar Heels' recruiting class, and that is exactly where Tar Heel Illustrated turned.