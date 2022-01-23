Digging Into Davis' Comments About His Team's Talent Level
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Hubert Davis’ message about his basketball team dramatically changed Saturday night.
Always positive and seeing each glass as nearly full or overflowing, the North Carolina’s departure from those sentiments was more than surprising. And it is what most observers and fans are talking about following the Tar Heels’ 98-76 loss at Wake Forest inside Joel Coliseum.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news