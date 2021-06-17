To state that Robert Dillingham is a major priority for the North Carolina's basketball program would be a major understatement.

The in-state product who attends Combine Academy in Lincolnton is not only a top talent in the Tar Heel State, but nationwide as well. Dillingham is currently ranked No. 12 overall in the 2023 class.

Roy Williams knew a great player when he saw it and made Dillingham the first recruit in the class to get an offer from the Tar Heels back in December. Since then, contact has been there from Carolina despite the coaching change.



