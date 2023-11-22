CHAPEL HILL – There are losses that athletes never forget, and then there are losses that really stick in their craw.

An opponent beating a team in their own stadium and then planting a flag at midfield qualifies as the latter. It’s downright disrespectful, they say, and cannot be tolerated.

Those are the kinds of words emanating from the Kenan Football Center this week as the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 4-3 ACC) look to exorcise a few demons when they visit NC State (8-2, 5-2) on Saturday night. At hand:

*Ending a two-game skid to the Wolfack in which the Heels suffered gut-wrenching losses.

*Getting on a winning track after dropping three of their last four ACC games, with the lone win in double-overtime at home versus a Duke team playing a true freshman third-string quarterback.

*And eliminating the taste in their mouths of the Wolfpack planting an NC State flag at the 50-yard-line in Kenan Stadium last season.

“We still remember some of the things they did after the game,” UNC receiver J.J. Jones said this week. “I know I took it personally. I wasn’t a fan of what they did.”

It was another layer in an intensifying rivalry between the programs. UNC hasn’t embraced the idea that State is it’s rivalry, but that might just be for show. If anything, the flag deal last fall was just what the rivalry needed. Spice is always good for games like this, and Saturday’s will have it overflowing.

The main issue at hand, and added source of additional fuel, was that daring act by the Pack.