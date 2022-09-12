ATLANTA – Given North Carolina’s course to a 3-0 record, don’t expect to hear or see any Tar Heels pounding their chests all that much.

Unbeaten through three games is nice, they say, but it doesn’t mean a whole lot considering the big picture, also with how they have overall performed to this point. Consider:

*They have allowed three non-Power 5 teams 37.7 points per game;

*The gave up six touchdowns and 40 points in the fourth quarter at Appalachian State;

*They allowed Georgia State 25 consecutive points during the middle of that game;

*They have allowed three sacks in each of the last two games;

*They are getting dogged by the regional and national media for being 3-0 in spite of many things to pick at.

None of this is lost on the Tar Heels, but they still are 3-0 and don’t have any plans on giving back any of the wins.

“Yeah, because we are,” UNC Coach Mack Brown replied when asked Saturday if he felt like 3-0. “People are going to be critical is you’re 3-0 or 0-3m it doesn’t matter. Like I said last week, people are going to be critical to be critical and I don’t care. These are good kids and they’re trying really hard. We’ve got a lot of things we need to fix.”