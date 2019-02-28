Just three remain in the regular season for North Carolina, so it’s time to again look at the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament resume to get an idea of how close they are to seriously contending for one of the four No. 1 seeds the selection committee will award.

The NCAA Selection Committee will reveal the 68-team field on March 17, which is in 18 days.

One change from previous years is that the selection committee will no longer use the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) as a base to evaluate teams’ resumes. The committee will now use the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), which grinds up game results, location of games, margins with a cap on 10 points, quality of the wing and losses, strength of schedule and offensive and defensive efficiency rankings.

We’ve put together the complete current NET rankings of every UNC opponent while including their overall and conference records as well as a glimpse of what the Tar Heels’ NCAA resume looks like at this time based on the four quadrants the selection committee uses to compartmentalize teams’ results.

Note: UNC is 23-5 overall and 13-2 in the ACC and its NET ranking is No. 8.

BELOW: We list the NET rankings for all of UNC’s opponents, break down its resume based on the Quad 1, 2, 3 and 4 formula the NCAA selection committee uses, and also look at the other contenders for No. 1 seeds.