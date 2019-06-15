Dontavius Nash, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete from Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia, NC, committed Saturday evening to play football at North Carolina.

Nash, who is the first member of the class of 2021 to commit to Mack Brown’s program, made the decision during his time throughout the day at UNC’s Showtime event at the program’s football facilities. Nash had been leaning toward UNC for some time, and today decided to go ahead and pop for the Tar Heels.

Among Nash’s many offers are from Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and N.C. State.

THI caught up with Nash moments after he informed Brown he was committing and here is that interview:



