Dontrez Styles' 5 Best Games & What They Might Mean

Dontrez Styles was perhaps the one reserve North Carolina fans wanted to see a lot more of because of their intrigue regarding his considerable potential.

Styles didn’t get the playing time some people wanted, and likely himself as well, but he also understands the importance of the process, and embraced that early on. It paid off to some degree in March, for both Styles and UNC Coach Hubert Davis, and likely will more so even greater down the road.