 TarHeelIllustrated - Dontrez Styles' 5 Best Games & What They Might Mean
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-09 22:35:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Dontrez Styles' 5 Best Games & What They Might Mean

AS Dontrez Styles Week continues, we look at his top five games from last season and what they might mean moving forward.
AS Dontrez Styles Week continues, we look at his top five games from last season and what they might mean moving forward. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

********************************************************************************

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke & My Perfect Franchise, he can help!

********************************************************************************

Dontrez Styles was perhaps the one reserve North Carolina fans wanted to see a lot more of because of their intrigue regarding his considerable potential.

Styles didn’t get the playing time some people wanted, and likely himself as well, but he also understands the importance of the process, and embraced that early on. It paid off to some degree in March, for both Styles and UNC Coach Hubert Davis, and likely will more so even greater down the road.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}