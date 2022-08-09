Dontrez Styles' 5 Best Games & What They Might Mean
********************************************************************************
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke & My Perfect Franchise, he can help!
********************************************************************************
Dontrez Styles was perhaps the one reserve North Carolina fans wanted to see a lot more of because of their intrigue regarding his considerable potential.
Styles didn’t get the playing time some people wanted, and likely himself as well, but he also understands the importance of the process, and embraced that early on. It paid off to some degree in March, for both Styles and UNC Coach Hubert Davis, and likely will more so even greater down the road.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news