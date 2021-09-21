Downs 'Not Happy' About Cheap Shot But Ready To Move On
CHAPEL HILL – Josh Downs isn’t interested in making a big deal about a hit he took during a win over Virginia last Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, though social media has been hopping with the viral clip of what took place.
As UNC faced a second-and-11 on its own 38-yard-line leading 38-31 with 3:26 left in the third quarter, Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell handed the ball to running back Ty Chandler, who cut left and ran 21 yards for a first down.
As Chandler was about to cross Carolina’s 45-yard-line, Downs was cutting toward him while pulling up to allow Chandler unimpeded room to scoot by. Downs had almost fully stopped when Virginia safety Joey Blount, who was tracking the play, made a beeline to Downs. Carolina’s best receiver didn’t see him, he was watching Chandler, and suddenly Blount popped him at the 46-yard-line, directly hitting his right side and shoulder, and immediately driving Downs into the turf.
“I had run a dig route on the play,” Downs said Tuesday evening when meeting with the media in advance of the No. 21 Tar Heels’ game Saturday at Georgia Tech. “I had turned around and I got hit. I didn’t really think anything of it, I wasn’t paying attention.
“He caught me lacking. But there really wasn’t much to it… I don’t think it was that clean, but it is what it is.”
The hit wasn’t noticed by the ACC Network television crew and didn’t really start trickling out on social media until Sunday night. By Monday it was a big deal. Downs isn’t thrilled about what happened, but he wasn’t injured and appears content with moving on from it.
“I’m not happy with it, but it’s not that big of a deal,” he said. “I’ve been cheap-shotted before. I’ve played football since I was like six or seven, and it is what it is, pretty much.”
As vicious as the hit was, Downs remained in the game and caught three more passes, but was the subject of another questionable hit from a Cavalier on UNC’s next possession, though this time the officials on the field saw it, a flag was thrown, and action was taken.
Virginia’s Coen King was disqualified for targeting at the end of Downs’ 10-yard reception, as the UVA defensive back was ruled to have led with the crown of his helmet.
UNC’s sophomore speedster had fourth-quarter receptions for 25 and nine yards, finishing the night with eight catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns. The scores were on UNC’s first two possessions and went for 59 yards and then a diving catch in the corner of the end zone for 37 yards giving Carolina a 14-0 lead.
Interestingly, even though Downs talked about the hit by Blount, none of his teammates saw it until they watched film Sunday.
“It was something in the film room we had to see,” junior offensive lineman William Barnes said. “I know Josh was talking about it when it happened, but we didn’t understand what he meant because they didn’t show it (on the video board). But as soon as we got in the film room we saw it. It was bad.”
UNC included the hit by Blount among its clips sent to the ACC for review, but the league has no plans to announce any disciplinary actions toward Blount and UVA.