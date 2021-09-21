Downs 'Not Happy' About Cheap Shot But Ready To Move On

CHAPEL HILL – Josh Downs isn’t interested in making a big deal about a hit he took during a win over Virginia last Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, though social media has been hopping with the viral clip of what took place.

As UNC faced a second-and-11 on its own 38-yard-line leading 38-31 with 3:26 left in the third quarter, Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell handed the ball to running back Ty Chandler, who cut left and ran 21 yards for a first down.

As Chandler was about to cross Carolina’s 45-yard-line, Downs was cutting toward him while pulling up to allow Chandler unimpeded room to scoot by. Downs had almost fully stopped when Virginia safety Joey Blount, who was tracking the play, made a beeline to Downs. Carolina’s best receiver didn’t see him, he was watching Chandler, and suddenly Blount popped him at the 46-yard-line, directly hitting his right side and shoulder, and immediately driving Downs into the turf.

“I had run a dig route on the play,” Downs said Tuesday evening when meeting with the media in advance of the No. 21 Tar Heels’ game Saturday at Georgia Tech. “I had turned around and I got hit. I didn’t really think anything of it, I wasn’t paying attention.

“He caught me lacking. But there really wasn’t much to it… I don’t think it was that clean, but it is what it is.”

The hit wasn’t noticed by the ACC Network television crew and didn’t really start trickling out on social media until Sunday night. By Monday it was a big deal. Downs isn’t thrilled about what happened, but he wasn’t injured and appears content with moving on from it.



