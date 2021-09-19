Downs Takes Another Step Into Role Of Go-To Guy

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina stopped a four-year losing streak to Virginia on Saturday night, coming away with a 59-39 victory as the Tar Heels showcased many of their offensive toys, among them sophomore wide receiver Josh Downs.

Downs finished the night with eight receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 38-yard punt return. While he was impressive through the first two games, grabbing 16 passes for 196 yards, this was a breakout night for the Georgia native.

With Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome off to the NFL, taking their prolific receiving numbers with them, Downs has had to step up into the role of Carolina’s top receiver. Inspired by meeting their standards is one thing but getting an in-person boost before Saturday night’s eruption was something else.

Brown was in attendance Saturday night, and he playfully laid down the gauntlet with Downs beforehand.

“Dyami came up to me and he basically said, ‘you’re not gonna beat my record against Virginia. I had 206 six my sophomore year,’” said Downs.

Actually, Brown had 202 receiving yards with three touchdowns in 2019, and last October racked up 240 receiving yards and three more scores in Charlottesville.

While Downs has been very strong for North Carolina early into this season, it hasn’t come to any surprise around the program. He was forced into a larger role in the Orange Bowl last season after multiple Tar Heels opted out of the game. All he did was catch four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Downs showed that night in Miami he had the ability to be a number one receiver, and he showed again Saturday night versus the Cavaliers. Hid=s final tally: EIght receptions for 203 yards, and two touchdowns, including scoring recpetions that went for 59 and 37 yards on the Tar Heels' first two possessions.