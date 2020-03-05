Caleb Downs, a class of 2023 safety from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, GA was gad to hear he picked up an offer from North Carolina two weeks ago.

“It was (assistant) coach (Robert) Gillespie, cornerbacks coach Dre’ Bly and (defensive coordinator) coach Jay Bateman who offered,” he told THI. “They liked my instincts and my athletic ability. I was really grateful for that offer.”

Downs (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is already close to the UNC football program. His brother is Josh Downs is a freshmen wide receiver for the Tar Heels.

“He has said that it’s a great school and they know how to work,” the younger Downs said. “The program has had a new burst with all the new coaches, and I think it’s great in these coaches hands and I love that I have family there.”

Aside from the Tar Heels, Downs has picked up offers from Georgia Tech and N.C. State.

Tar Heel Illustrated reached out to Downs to talk more about UNC.

Here is the rest of the interview: