GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QB/ROOKIE – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, N.C.

Accounted for five touchdowns and 428 total yards of offense in the Tar Heels’ 63-61 victory at Appalachian State • Completed 24 of 36 attempts for a career-high 352 passing yards with four touchdowns • Set another career high with 76 rushing yards and added a rushing touchdown.

RUNNING BACK – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, RB, Owings Mills, Md.

Rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and caught a team-high six passes for 84 yards and a score in Syracuse’s 31-7 season-opening win over Louisville • His six catches set a new career high, doubling his career-best of three, which he set last season.

RECEIVER – Ontaria ‘Pokey’ Wilson, Florida State, WR, Ashburn, Ga.

Tied career highs with two touchdowns and seven catches in Sunday night’s 24-23 win over LSU • Posted second career 100-yard receiving game (102 yards) • Caught a 39-yard touchdown to give FSU the lead in the second quarter and made a one-handed 27-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter that extended FSU’s lead to 14 points.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jalen Rivers, Miami, OG, Jacksonville, Fla.

Helped Miami amass 605 yards of total offense in Saturday’s 70-13 win over Bethune-Cookman •

The Hurricanes registered 300-plus yards both passing and on the ground for just the third time this century • Helped pave the way for nine offensive touchdowns, including seven on the ground, a first for Miami this century • Anchored a Miami line that conceded zero sacks • Returned to action in dominant fashion after missing most of 2021 due to injury.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jared Verse, Florida State, DE, Dayton, Ohio

Had three tackles with 2.0 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss along with a blocked field goal in Sunday night’s 24-23 win over LSU • The blocked field goal was the first of his career and first for FSU since 2020 • His first sack was a 12-yard loss that halted LSU momentum late in second half • His second sack came on LSU’s final drive in the fourth quarter • Leads the ACC and is second nationally with 3.0 sacks on the year.

LINEBACKER – Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, LB, Baltimore, Md.

Tied career highs with 10 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in Saturday night’s 31-7 win over Louisville • Also credited with a half-sack • Key TFL came on a fourth and goal from the two-yard line in the second quarter • The 10 tackles were a game high.

DEFENSIVE BACK – M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, CB, Aliquippa, Pa.

Produced the winning points in Pitt's 38-31 victory over West Virginia by returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 left in the game • Second collegiate interception and the first returned for a touchdown • Also broke up two passes.

SPECIALIST – Shyheim Brown, Florida State, DB, Lake City, Fla.

Blocked the potential game-tying PAT with no time remaining in FSU’s 24-23 win over LSU • First blocked kick of his career and first blocked PAT for FSU since 2020 • Added a tackle on LSU’s final drive • FSU is the only team in the country with multiple blocked kicks this season.