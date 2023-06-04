Drake Powell Doing a Little Bit of Everything This Spring
David Sisk
•
TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
MEMPHIS, TN - There is only one way to start out an article about Drake Powell. He is going to make North Carolina fans very happy during his time at Chapel Hill.
The 6-foot-6 wing has that look that successful college players own. He would be the first player to walk off the bus just for sheer intimidation purposes if I were the coach. He also has the goods when he steps between the lines.
Powell has a college ready body, physicality as a big wing, and a high level of athleticism. Tar Heel Illustrated has watched him play eight times this spring, and each game serves as a testament of how versatile he is. Not only can he play both wing spots, he can defend the one through four.
