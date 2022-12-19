Describing North Carolina as a basketball state would definitely by an understatement. From the Outer Banks to the Smoky Mountains, the success of local high school teams are a way of life in small towns and urban areas alike. The best players take on celebrity status. When one has the rare abilities and talent to become a future Tar Heel, the fame takes a life of its own.

Drake Powell is a household name now from one end of the state to the other since he committed to the University of North Carolina in September. The junior from Pittsboro originally received a scholarship offer from the Tar Heels last September.

There are other reasons to be aware of Powell. The four-star wing is rated No. 66 nationally in the 2024 class. He is starting to look the part of a high school upperclassman who will be a future Atlantic Coast Conference student/athlete.

Through ten games Powell is averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 blocked shot.

Matthew Brown is familiar with those kind of players. The Head Coach at Northwood has worked under mentors such as Bobby Lutz and Johnny Dawkins. Brown is in his 18th season, and currently a 9-1 mark in the present campaign.

Coach Brown found some rare available time to speak with Tar Heel Illustrated about his prized performer: