CARTERSVILLE, GA - We were admittedly very excited about watching Drake Powell this past weekend. The junior wing from Northwood High School committed to North Carolina last September. He did not play on the national stage over the winter, so this was the first time for much of the national recruiting media to see him against the nation's top competition since his pledge.

He checked every box. His physique and frame stick out like a sore thumb even in an EYBL setting. His ability confirms the eye test. He has quick twitch athleticism as well as a complete game to compliment the entire package. Powell can handle, pass, and shoot. I loved his fluidity on the defensive end. He gets in a low stance, and effortlessly slides his feet side to side. He can defend any perimeter position.

A college coach told me, "That is what a North Carolina player looks like when they are North Carolina good."

Powell was one of the leading scorers in the EYBL 17U division over the weekend's four game slate. He averaged 20.3 points on 53.8% overall shooting, 40% three-point shooting, and 80.8% free throw conversions. He also averaged 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Powell had 12 assists versus only one turnover. He scored 26 and 24 points in his final two games.

Tar Heel Illustrated and other media members caught up with Powell Saturday morning after a 19 point, 5 rebound outing in a win over the Georgia Stars.

