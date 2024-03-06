DROPPING TODAY

Hoops fans - it's time to rally behind the men on the hardwood as we make the final push into March. Simply put, we’re fed up with price gouging and excessive fees, so we are on a mission to reward the most passionate fans with the best rewards.

What type of rewards, you ask? How about basketball tickets for $16.... AGAIN.

TODAY (3/6), we’re dropping pairs of tickets to watch Duke take on UNC.

Here are the details:

Men’s Basketball: Matchup: UNC @ Duke Date: March 9th, 2024 Tickets: 4 ticket packages @ $32/package Seats: Section 3 Row O + 4 Tickets, Section 2 Row N Drop Date: March 6th, 2024 Drop Time: 12:00pm PT

Note: 1 package = 2 tickets; limited tickets available, while supplies last. One ticket package per person; any purchase order in violation of this limit will be cancelled and tickets will not be delivered. Any purchase prior to the actual drop time will result in a cancelled order.

Note: there is no way to save your purchase info prior (except via Apple Pay) so please have your payment information ready at drop time.

· Referral Code: THI

· Referral link: https://link.ag.fan/thi

Questions? Feel free to reach out to support@ag.fan

