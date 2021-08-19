Duck Is Back And Raring To Go



*Note: Video of Storm Duck's Q&A session is below this piece.



CHAPEL HILL – After starting as a true freshman at one of the more challenging positions for newbies at the college level, Storm Duck had clearly taken his game to another level last fall. He was so effective that North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre’ By said Duck literally locked down his side of the field on almost every snap. But then he got hurt, suffering a lower body injury late in a win at Boston College, which was the Tar Heels’ second game of the season. The possibility of returning at some point during the season was on the table, but it was also a fairly substantial risk, so Duck held off. Good thing for him, as he was still a bit limited in spring practice, though he says he was a full go by the end of spring. Another setback this summer sidelined him for the beginning of fall camp. But the redshirt sophomore and future pro, as Mack Brown describes him, is back and raring to go. “Right now, I’m practicing (and) able to do everything,” Duck said Thursday, following UNC’s 13th practice of fall camp. “I was dealing with something, it wasn’t related to what happened last year, but I’m back on the field now. I’m feeling good.”

Storm Duck returned and interception for a touchdown versus Temple two seasons ago. (Jacob Turner/THI)

Duck started nine of UNC’s 13 games during his true freshman campaign, registering 37 tackles, five PBUs, and picking off two passes, including a pick-six in the Military Bowl victory over Temple. Last fall, however, he played in only two games getting 133 snaps. The 6-foot-,205 pounder from Boiling Springs, SC, said he used the time away from the field to get better mentally. In fact, Duck preached that during his seven-minute interview. He simply couldn’t over emphasize the importance of being totally locked in to the cerebral part of playing his position. “All of that happening, it really didn’t affect me,” he said. “The mental aspect of the game I just got better at. Not being able to do anything last year just gave me more time to mentally be ready. “As far as the physical aspect, coming in and working out every day, I feel like I haven’t lost a step. I’m getting out of breaks really good, being who I was and being a better player.” But he is back on the field and it appears he’s finding his high-level form. “These past couple of weeks have been pretty good for me just working out and getting back to practice getting in the groove with things and just being out there and competing,” Duck said.

Here is more from what Duck had to say Thursday morning:

On the CB room being deep with elite-caliber players like Tony Grimes, Kyler McMichael, and even Dae Dae Hollins, who has given UNC some quality time each of the last two seasons: “Really, with our group, we have a lot of competition, a lot of great payers at our position. We come out and we compete. Me, Kyler, Tony, Dae Dae, the younger guys, Dontae, Tymir, we come out and compete every day. Every day we come out here, we make each other better.”

More on the elite CB room, his relationship with those guys: “I feel like with all of us it’s a family. We come out (and) we know what we have to do on the field, we know we come out here we’re competing. We watch film a lot, we work out together, we do a lot of stuff together. So, at the end of the day we’re just coming out competing and we know every time we go against each other we make each other better. And that’s the main thing, getting each other better… It holds you up to a standard and you hold them up to a standard, so it's real good.”

On how he’s improved physically since his freshman year: “I feel like as soon as you get the physical aspect down it comes down to the mental aspect. As far as route recognitions, splits, cuts, tight splits, and just know what routes are going to come out of certain formations, that’s a big thing right there.”

On how Tony Grimes should be a freshman at UNC, but instead he’s in his second year and was voted preseason All-ACC. So, what has Duck seen from Grimes that has made him a lot better than from the end of last season? “With Tony, the mental aspect of the game, he knows what routes are coming, he’s anticipating things a lot, he’s making plays. He’s a great player and comes out and competes every day.”

On what he had done to elevate his game from his freshman year before the injury to where Dre’ Bly said he was the best corner in the ACC: “Really, it’s just the mental aspect. What I’m doing now, the mental part of the game, once you get your technique down and all that, it’s all mental. Knowing what’s coming, anticipating route and making plays. That’s one thing I’ve been doing a lot; being mentally prepared for everything.”

Duck has been back for a week battling the wide receivers, so which ones have impressed him the most? “I’ve got to say Emery Simmons and Antoine Green. Those two guys come out every day and compete. The leaps that they took from last year to this year is incredible. Going against those guys and seeing (they’ve) added new stuff to their game, it’s real fun to watch them play (and) against, it brings out the best in you and the best out of them.”

Storm Duck Thursday Interview