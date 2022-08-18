Duck is Back Wiser, Confident, And Ready To Roll

*Full video of Storm Duck's Q&A session with the media Thursday morning is posted at the bottom of this article.



CHAPEL HILL – The on-again, off-again football world of Storm Duck has perplexed those outside his circle, and obviously frustrated those within it, especially Duck himself. The calendar is just six weeks away from the two-year anniversary from when Duck suffered a lower body injury and was done for the season after just two games in 2020. The road back hasn’t been smooth, but as misdirected as it has been, Duck is working into game form and will be ready to roll for North Carolina when it hosts Florida A&M on August 27 kicking off the 2022 season. “Oh yeah, for sure,” Duck replied Thursday morning after practice when asked about his readiness to help the Heels versus the Rattlers. The road to this point has involved a little bit of everything for the Boiling Springs, SC, junior. Duck started nine of UNC’s 13 games during his true freshman campaign, registering 37 tackles, five PBUs, and picking off two passes, including a pick-six in the Military Bowl victory over Temple. The following season, he was in for just 133 snaps before the injury.

Storm Duck was outstanding as a true freshman, but has struggled staying healthy ever since. (Jacob Turner/THI)

Getting back into form wasn’t easy, and it included a 26-snap stint versus Virginia last September that was simply too soon in the recovery process. He needed more time, so he took it, returning to action six weeks later for Carolina’s upset of then-No. 10 Wake Forest. Duck ended up playing 303 snaps last season, was in on 17 tackles, and allowed 13 receptions on 23 targets. But as soon as it appeared all was well, he missed some time in the spring, and certainly didn’t take part in everything. Then, when fall camp started July 29, Duck was not out there. Nor was he out there the next day, or the next week-plus. UNC Coach Mack Brown said Tuesday that Duck has been back practicing for several days, which now places it at around a week. His attitude is what a coach or parent or fan, or anyone for that matter, would hope for. Perspective allows for growth, and Duck has indeed grown. “The last two years have been hard mentally,” he said. “But I’m over that hump now. I’m feeling mentally a hundred percent confident, physically a hundred percent confident since I’ve gotten back, started playing (and) getting back into the routine, getting back technique-wise, doing extra work after practice.

“And just building confidence and watching film and learning schemes and different things like that. Route concepts. I’m feeling really good.” Duck feeling really good is really big for UNC. Brown said before the injury Duck would eventually be a pro. He hasn’t backed off from that projection, though it has likely been tempered. Almost all coaches tell players the best ability is availability, and for Duck to help the Tar Heels and reach his goals, and satisfy his Hall of Fame coaches’ belief, he must be available. Not just on the field, but in every aspect of embracing the role of dude on the field and leader off of it. Duck understands this. “My goal is just to be a guy who my teammates can count on,” he said. “In crucial circumstances, be there for my teammates. If they need anything, any help watching film, learning, things like that. Just being there for them and being a guy to go to.” Wisdom is a great tool and weapon, and Duck has gained plenty in recent years.

Storm Duck played just 303 snaps last season, most of which came over the final five games. (USA Today)

So, when he had more setbacks last year, and was forced to basically miss the first half of the season, he saw a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, no doubt a byproduct of having gone through so much already, and gaining a layer of maturity and toughness to fight through. “Mentally, I’d say the beginning of the season last year missing that first half (of the season) was definitely hard on me,” he said. “Then after that, just staying positive. The main thing is staying positive and not getting down and not it affect me and affect how I act.” Duck’s concern now isn’t getting healthy, or even staying healthy, it’s continuing to learn new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik’s defense. It involves building and refining skills mandated by his new coach. “Eye discipline,” Duck said. “Staying locked in on the receiver, staying square to the line, and just playing and finishing routes and finishing plays.” For Duck, finishing plays means being involved in plays, and one can only do so when healthy and on the field. Storm Duck was on the field again Thursday morning, and he plans on running out of the tunnel on August 27 and banging heads with the Rattlers. And that’s a good thing for Duck and the Tar Heels.

Storm Duck Thursday Interview Below...