CHAPEL HILL – The 261st meeting between Duke and North Carolina takes place Saturday night at the Smith Center, when the third-ranked Tar Heels and seventh-ranked Blue Devils tip off at 6:30 PM. The game will air on ESPN.

UNC is 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the ACC. Duke is 16-4 and 7-2.

Here are a bunch of notes leading into the battle between the Heels and Devils:

• Carolina and Duke play for the 261st time when the Tar Heels host the Blue Devils in a meeting of the top two teams in the ACC standings on Saturday, February 3, in the Smith Center.

• This is the 49th game in which both UNC and Duke are ranked in the top 10 in the Associated Press poll. That's the most top-10 games between two teams in college basketball history. The next highest total is 14 – between the Tar Heels and NC State.

• All-time UNC-Duke results are on pages 7-9 and series notes are on page 10.

• The Tar Heels are 17-4, 9-1 in the ACC, while Duke is 16-4, 7-2.

• Carolina is 9-0 in the Smith Center this season and 36-5 at home in Hubert Davis' three seasons as head coach.

• Carolina's 10-game winning streak and 9-0 start to conference play ended Tuesday night in Atlanta with a 74-73 loss to Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels had won 10 in a row for the first time since an 11-game win streak in 2017 and were 9-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2001.





• Carolina's 75-68 win at Florida State on January 27 was UNC's 750th regular-season ACC win, becoming the first program to win 750.

• Carolina is No. 3 in the Associated Press poll for the second week in a row. These are UNC’s highest rankings since being ranked third in the final three weeks in 2018-19.

• This is the 36th different season in which UNC is ranked third or higher in the AP poll.

• This is also the 36th different season the Tar Heels compiled at least one streak of 10 or more wins (first time since two such streaks in 2015-16).

• RJ Davis is the ACC's leading scorer in all games (21.5 points per game) and ACC games (21.9). Midway through conference play, Davis is a leading candidate for national and ACC awards.

• Davis and Armando Bacot made the late-January updated top 20 list for the Wooden Award (UNC and Kansas were the only two teams with multiple players on the list).





• Davis (Jerry West Award), Bacot (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award) and Harrison Ingram (Julius Erving Award) were among 10 players, respectively, on the updated lists announced this week for the Basketball Hall of Fame's positional awards.

• Davis was named a mid-season first-team All-America by The Athletic and has won National Player-of-the-Week and ACC Player-of-the-Week honors three times.

• Ingram leads the ACC in rebounds in conference play (11.5 per game) and is fourth in all games (career-high 8.8 per game).

• This is the first time UNC is playing another top-10 (AP) opponent since 12/8/2019, when No. 7 Virginia beat the fifth-ranked Tar Heels, 56-47, in Charlottesville.

• The last time the Tar Heels won a top-10 matchup was 3/4/2019, when freshman Coby White scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Carolina past No. 4 Duke, 79-70, in the Smith Center.

• Carolina is No. 7 in the country in KenPom.





• ESPN ranks UNC’s strength of record No. 5 in the nation behind Purdue, Houston, UConn and Wisconsin.

• Carolina’s schedule is ranked 13th in the country by KenPom and 15th by ESPN.

• The Tar Heels are 4-2 against AP-ranked opponents this season with wins over No. 20 Arkansas, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 16 Clemson (rankings when UNC played those teams).

• The Tar Heels are No. 4 in the country in defensive efficiency (92.5 points allowed per 100 possessions) and No. 19 in offensive efficiency (117.8 points scored per 100 possessions).

• The Tar Heels’ highest national finish since 2001 in KenPom's defensive efficiency was

fourth in 2010-11 (90.4).

• UNC is one of five teams (with Arizona, Auburn, Houston and Purdue) that rank in the top

20 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.





• Carolina is 9-1 in the ACC despite having just one player (RJ Davis, who is first) in the top 10 in the league in scoring.

• From January 6-22 Carolina won seven straight ACC games by double digits, most since winning 10 straight in 1992-93.

• The Tar Heels have outscored their opponents, 416-318, in the second half in ACC play, a margin of 9.8 points per game. The opponents are averaging 31.8 points in the second half in ACC play. Georgia Tech outscored the Tar Heels, 37-36, in the second half in the Yellow Jackets' win on Tuesday.

• Carolina’s defense has held ACC opponents to 37.3% from the floor and 26.8% from three-point range.

• Carolina is 23rd nationally and second in the ACC (behind Virginia) in FG defense and 27th nationally and first in the ACC in three-point percentage defense.

• The Tar Heels have held ACC opponents below 70 points in 21 of the last 28 games.

• Carolina has out-rebounded its opponents in 10 straight games and is plus 129 on the boards in those games, nine of which were victories.