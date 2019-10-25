News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 18:12:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Duke Scouting Report

So what do the Tar Heels think about Saturday's opponent, the Duke Blue Devils? Click here and find out.
So what do the Tar Heels think about Saturday's opponent, the Duke Blue Devils? Click here and find out. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Jacob Turner
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL - The Battle for the Victory Bell is back.North Carolina and Duke will meet on Saturday at Kenan Stadium for the 106th meeting between the two programs since they first met on Nov. 27, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}