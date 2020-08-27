If one had to describe North Carolina's class of 2021 recruiting cycle in one word, it would be "patience." Offers were sent out several months ago, and now relationship building is at the forefront for prospects who may not be in any hurry to get things over with.

So when there are occurrences like legitimate list trimmings taking place, Tar Heel fans have taken notice. Such was the case when D'Marco Dunn cut his number of schools to seven late last week.

Dunn went from over thirty offers to naming finalists that Included North Carolina, Arizona, Clemson, Georgia, Louisville, Texas and Vanderbilt.

Dunn's recruitment never took off until March, and it wouldn't have been a shock if he had taken more time before making his first cut. However, Dunn thought the time was appropriate and added that there wasn't just one factor to make the move.