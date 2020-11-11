TarHeelIllustrated - Dunn & Styles Set To Sign With Tar Heels

North Carolina will formally get two more future Tar Heels when Dontrez Styles and D’Marco Dunn sign with Roy Williams’ basketball program Wednesday. Styles will sign at 4 pm and Dunn has already sent in his signed letter of intent to UNC and will have a ceremony at his school on Thursday. Styles, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound small forward who attends Kinston (NC) High School, is rated the No. 58 overall prospect nationally in the class and No. 14 at his position. Rivals.com’s Dan McDonald doesn’t have to be sold on Styles, as he sees him as a player who could move up quite a bit. “Because I know his college destination, it makes it easy to project a ton of success for North Carolina commit Dontrez Styles,” McDonald recently wrote. “I love his potential as a combo forward. I think he's skilled and athletic enough to play the small forward spot for Roy Williams, but he can also slide down as a small ball 4-man. He'll be really good for the Tar Heels.”

Styles averaged 19.7 points and 11 rebounds per game last season as a junior. Playing close to home was one of several reasons Styles is signing with UNC. “Playing college basketball in front of my parents was one of my dreams,” Styles told THI. “The coaching staff believes in me and I believe in them” Dunn is ranked No. 91 by Rivals nationally. The 6-foot-4 senior told THI why he will be a Tar Heel. "It's just who they are," Dunn said. "I think they have a great system for me. They like to play fast and get up shots. Obviously, they present a great platform to do it on. It's the basketball itself, not really the location. I like to get out in transition, and I think they really do that. They push the ball, and they get up early shots and get up threes. That's exciting for me."

Originally from Arizona, Dunn moved to Fayetteville in the summer of 2019 and he had an immediate impact at Westover High School. Dunn helped lead Westover to a 30-0 record and state championship this past season. He was named AP All-State after averaging 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He scored 611 points and shot 71-for-157 (45.2 percent) from 3-point range and 135-for-228 (59.2 percent) inside the arc. UNC's class is currently ranked No. 37 in the nation and likely will add at least one player in the spring signing period. A recent Rivals analysis on Dunn: "As a prospect, the thought is that Dunn will be a floor-stretching wing and a potential three-point sniper in college. He’s got solid size, isn’t a bad athlete and has shown the ability to make some things happen off the dribble. Primarily, though, it’s that jump shot that I would expect to be his calling card. When he’s on with that, he opens up the floor for big men and drivers and can really help an offense be more efficient."



Sisk Says...

“I think Roy (WIlliams) did what he had to do and that’s nail down two in-state kids who are definitely ACC-type players, and North Carolina-type players for that matter. Two top-100 kids, and one thing I warn people with, don’t get caught up in ratings – ‘they don’t have a top-10 kid’… - It’s different at North Carolina. Roy’s not building this on one-and-dones. You’re going to get two players who are going to have a tremendous role, a tremendous contribution at North Carolina before they’re done.” - THI Director Of Basketball Recruiting, David Sisk

Styles & Dunn Highlights



Styles...

