TarHeelIllustrated - Dyami Brown Drafted In 3rd Round By Washington

University of North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown has been selected in the third round with the 82nd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team. Brown becomes the 243rd Tar Heel chosen in the NFL Draft and the 15th wide receiver. He is also the 27th Carolina football player selected in the third round. Brown is the 17th Tar Heel chosen by Washington as well.

“This is such a great day and I’m really happy to be drafted by Washington,” said Brown. “All the hard work, all the sweat, all the obstacles to overcome have been worth it to get a chance to hear my name called during the NFL Draft. This is life changing, not only for me, but for my family, and I’m so happy to be in position to take care of the people that have supported me. I need to thank all the coaches and staff at North Carolina, who helped me grow as a player and person. I also want to shout out my teammates. We have a strong brotherhood at Carolina and I’m proud to represent them. I can’t wait to get to work with Washington and look forward to my future in the NFL.”

“This is a great pick for Washington,” said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. “Dyami has come a long way in the two years we’ve been with him and I believe his best football is yet to come. He can absolutely fly and there wasn’t a defense we saw that could keep him from getting over the top on them. He also increased his technical ability, becoming a better route runner. I expect him to be very productive in the NFL.”

A product of Charlotte, North Carolina, Brown enjoyed one of the most prolific careers in Tar Heel football history by a wide receiver. He ranks second at Carolina in receiving touchdowns (21), second in yards per reception (18.7) and seventh with 2,306 receiving yards spanning 34 career games. Brown is the only player in Carolina history to record two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Brown was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, selected AP All-America (third team) and All-ACC First Team in his 2020 junior campaign. Brown led the ACC with 1,099 receiving yards, sixth most nationally, and ranked second in the league with 99.9 receiving yards per game and eight receiving TDs. His 240 receiving yards at Virginia were the second most ever in a single game at Carolina.